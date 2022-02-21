Report: Monaco Put Crazy Price Tag on Chelsea, Manchester United & Liverpool Target Aurélien Tchouaméni

Aurélien Tchouaméni has decided his future ahead of the summer transfer window with Manchester United, Liverpool & Chelsea all interested in the Monaco midfielder.

Aurélien Tchouaméni has already been capped by France seven times since 2021 and the 22-year-old is a mainstay in Didier Deschamps' side.

His form for France and Monaco is the reason why a lot of top clubs are starting to show interest in Tchouameni.

Tchouameni has already played 35 goals for the Ligue 1 side this season and they are hoping not to lose him next summer.

To do that, Monaco have put a crazy price tag of €80million, according to Le 10 Sport, via Goal, to ward off potential suitors this summer.

Luckily for Monaco, Tchouameni doesn't want to leave next summer as he is planning on going to the World Cup with France and he doesn't want to join a club where he wouldn't have guaranteed playing time.

However, the report does not rule out a move potential move next January transfer window.

