Report: AS Monaco's Djani Tchouaméni Eyeing Premier League Move, With Liverpool Firmly In Frame

Liverpool are said to have firmed up previously mooted interest in signing AS Monaco defensive midfielder Djani Tchouaméni.

The Reds have now approached the player, a report in Marca said, adding that the 22-year-old is "aiming for the Premier League".

Photo Matthieu Mirville / DPPI/Sipa USA

Manchester United have also reportedly registered an interest with Tchouaméni's entourage. The Spanish-based news agency also claimed that Real Madrid and Juventus were chasing his signature.

It did not give any specifics on Monaco's asking price for Tchouaméni who has made 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season, scoring one goal.

A report in Le 10 Sport last month said the eighth-place French side had attached an €80m price-tag to the player in an effort to ward off potential suitors this summer.

Tchouaméni's market value stands at £36m, according to Transfermarkt. His current Monaco contract expires on 30 June 2024.

The Frenchman joined Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020 for a fee in the region of £16m and is a product of the latter's academy. He has been capped seven times at international level.

