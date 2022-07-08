'Moneyball At Its Finest' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Neco Williams Will Join Nottingham Forest
After reports emerged suggesting Liverpool had agreed a deal to sell defender Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest, fans have taken to social media to react.
The 21-year-old had been strongly linked with a move away from the club to get more regular game time as he tries to nail down his place in Wales starting line-up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The purchase of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen gave the biggest indication yet that Williams would be on the move this summer and fans have had their say on Twitter about what they think about the talented Welshman moving on.
'Moneyball at its finest buy Ramsey who you think is gonna be a better player and sell neco for decent money'
'Good deal for LFC. He’s a cracking player and hope he does well with Forest. He’s much better going forward than some give him credit for. Kept his head down and leaves with our blessings'
'Pls tell me that we have actually inserted a buy-back clause in this deal.. Though i get that we have Trent for many more years and young calvin ramsay to step into his shoes but then Neco is a huge talent too. He could be worth a lot more in the coming years.'
'Really wish this lad well, superb player, just not TAA but who is'
'Sad to see him gone but he need minutes which we can't guarantee! All the best to him, hope he do well'
'This would be a very decent deal for Liverpool. But it’s also a great deal for Forest. Williams has all the qualities to be a top PL right-back.'
