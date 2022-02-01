'More Manchester City's Style Of Player' - John Barnes on Liverpool Targets Jude Bellingham, Yves Bissouma & Youri Tielemans

As the January transfer window closed on Monday, focus for recruitment teams now switches to the summer and John Barnes has been speaking about three of Liverpool's reported targets Jude Bellingham, Yves Bissouma, and Youri Tielemans.

After a transfer window that saw the Reds bolster the forward line with the exciting signing of Luis Diaz, Jurgen Klopp's midfield is likely to be the area receiving attention when this current campaign is over.

With James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara all over 30, there is a need to refresh the engine room with some younger talent.

Speaking to Bonuscodebets, former Liverpool legend Barnes believes the club would not be doing wrong by signing any of the linked trio but thinks Bissouma and Bellingham fit the bill more so than Tielemans.

“Youri Tielemans is a brilliant player, but he’s a completely different type of footballer to Yves Bissouma.

“Tielemans is a very good hardworking midfielder, but if you look at the nature of what Liverpool midfielders do, in terms of their physicality and the ability to get up and down the field, that isn’t necessarily what Tielemans does.

“Youri is excellent in possession and is perhaps maybe more Manchester City’s style of player. Yves Bissouma would suit the Liverpool style more than Tielemans would. The same as he would with Jude Bellingham."

“All three are excellent players though, Liverpool wouldn’t be doing wrong by signing any of them."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook