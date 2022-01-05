Official: Academy Defender Morgan Boyes departs Liverpool for Livingston

Liverpool have officially announced that academy defender Morgan Boyes has departed the club for Livingston in the SPFL.

The Wales u21 international has left the club for an undisclosed fee.

Boyes joined the Reds at u11 level and raised the ranks through the youth set-up before becoming a regular in the u23 side, helping them to an FA youth cup in 2019.

The defender registered two first-team appearances for the Reds, the first coming as he started in the Carabao Cup defeat at Aston Villa in 2019 and the second coming in the FA Cup fourth-round replay victory against Shrewsbury Town.

Boyes acknowledged his departure with a heartfelt post on his Twitter account following his 13 years at the club.

Boyes had previously spent time out on loan, joining Fleetwood in the summer of 2020, before coming back to the Reds to help center back cover in the academy set up after Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips stepped up into the first-team squad.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook