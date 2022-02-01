'My Answer Is Yes' - Transfer Specialist Believes Luis Diaz Is Liverpool's Sadio Mane Replacement

After Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto on Sunday, questions have started to be asked what his addition means for the likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The sensational front three of Firmino, Mane, and Mohamed Salah helped win the Champions League and the club's first league title for 30 years but the trio now all have just 18 months left on their contracts.

Salah's contract situation has been well publicised but very little has been said about whether Mane and Firmino are likely to renew.

The emergence of Diogo Jota who is also proving to be prolific has meant Klopp finally has different options who can form part of that front three.

With Diaz now added into the mix, there are now five top-quality players competing for just three spots so speculation has started as to whether the Colombian could be the long-term replacement for Senegal international Mane.

As reported by The Boot Room, Romano told Rio Ferdinand's youtube channel FIVE that he thinks Diaz could well be the replacement for the 29-year-old as Liverpool will prioritise renewing Salah's contract.

“My answer is yes, to be honest. I think they know that they have a dangerous situation with contracts. They are working for Mo Salah. He’s the priority."

Romano also went on to say that he doesn't believe discussions have even started with Mane and his representatives over a new deal.

"But what I’m told, for Mane, they are not even in conversation yet. And he is out of contract in 2023. I’m not saying that Mane’s leaving Liverpool. But they are not talking about a new contract at the moment.”

Author Verdict

Sadio Mane has been a brilliant player for Liverpool and was one of the first statement signings in the Jurgen Klopp era.

There is no doubt his form has dropped over the past two seasons but he is still making a huge contribution having scored 10 goals in 26 appearances.

For years, Reds fans have been crying out for a squad that can compete with rivals Manchester City in all four competitions so the addition of Diaz should be exactly that, an addition.

Klopp himself trusts Mane implicitly and will no doubt want to see his number 10 renewed and who knows, the signing of Diaz may be the trigger to reinvigorate the Senegalese.

