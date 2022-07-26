Skip to main content

'My Players Are The Best In The World' - Sporting Lisbon Boss On Liverpool Linked Matheus Nunes

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that highly rated midfielder Matheus Nunes decided to reject multiple transfer offers in order to remain at the Portuguese capital this summer. 

Nunes, who has been a major talking point within the European footballing landscape has become one of Sporting's most influential figures since stepping up to the first team within the last two years. 

Matheus Nunes

The 23-year-old has attracted lots of attention from a number of elite European clubs so far this summer, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea seriously eyeing the midfielder. 

In recent weeks however, the Portuguese international has also caught the eye of fellow Premier League outfits Wolves and Newcastle with both clubs keen on the possibility of capturing the player.

Despite all of the talk surrounding Nunes and a rumoured exit from the Jose Alvalade Stadium the Liverpool Echo have reported that Sporting boss Amorim revealed the midfielder has turned down opportunities to leave and is entirely focused on his role in Portugal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Matheus Nunes

"For me the reality is different, it's keeping my players. I'm happy that Matheus Nunes is still here," Amorim told Portuguese news outlet Record. 

"I'm happy that Sporting's players, as Matheus Nunes, rejected offers that would change their lives to stay at Sporting. This is my reality, I am very happy with my squad and my players are the best in the world." 

Nunes' current contract at Sporting doesn't expire until 2026 so it is highly unlikely he will depart the club any time soon. However, nothing can be ruled out, especially if a 'mega' offer for the player arrives. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

RB Salzburg v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Can Nunez Fire Reds To Another Victory?

By Neil Andrew8 minutes ago
Thiago Villarreal
Quotes

'It Would Be Massive For Liverpool' - Pundit On Thiago Alcantara & The Season Ahead

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijjk
Quotes

‘We Start the Year, Every Year, Trying to Win Every Game Ahead of Us’ - Virgil Van Dijk on Next Seasons Aims

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
imago1008143789h
Quotes

Report: Jurgen's Klopp Contract Extension Almost Impossible Due To Mikel Arteta's Plan

By Alex Caddick8 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Quotes

Report: Pep Lijnders Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Words of Wisdom Post Liverpool Curtain Closer

By Alex Caddick10 hours ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Virgil van Dijk L of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npxO1.jpg
Quotes

‘But I Know Myself, I Know My Body and I Know What I Have to Do in Order to Be Ready for the Season’ - Virgil Van Dijk on His Pre-season Preparations

By Matty Orme12 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'What I like the most about him is the will to learn each and every day as well' - Virgil Van Dijk on Ibrahima Konate

By Matty Orme12 hours ago
Joe Gomez
Quotes

'He is, in my opinion, if not the best English centre-back around' - Virgil Van Dijk on Joe Gomez

By Matty Orme14 hours ago