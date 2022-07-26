'My Players Are The Best In The World' - Sporting Lisbon Boss On Liverpool Linked Matheus Nunes

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that highly rated midfielder Matheus Nunes decided to reject multiple transfer offers in order to remain at the Portuguese capital this summer.

Nunes, who has been a major talking point within the European footballing landscape has become one of Sporting's most influential figures since stepping up to the first team within the last two years.

The 23-year-old has attracted lots of attention from a number of elite European clubs so far this summer, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea seriously eyeing the midfielder.

In recent weeks however, the Portuguese international has also caught the eye of fellow Premier League outfits Wolves and Newcastle with both clubs keen on the possibility of capturing the player.

Despite all of the talk surrounding Nunes and a rumoured exit from the Jose Alvalade Stadium the Liverpool Echo have reported that Sporting boss Amorim revealed the midfielder has turned down opportunities to leave and is entirely focused on his role in Portugal.

"For me the reality is different, it's keeping my players. I'm happy that Matheus Nunes is still here," Amorim told Portuguese news outlet Record.

"I'm happy that Sporting's players, as Matheus Nunes, rejected offers that would change their lives to stay at Sporting. This is my reality, I am very happy with my squad and my players are the best in the world."

Nunes' current contract at Sporting doesn't expire until 2026 so it is highly unlikely he will depart the club any time soon. However, nothing can be ruled out, especially if a 'mega' offer for the player arrives.

