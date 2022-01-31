Skip to main content
Nat Phillips Departs Liverpool For Championship Loan Spell

Eric Bailly lunges catching Nat Phillips in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

After a month of speculation that he could leave the club, defender Nat Phillips has left Liverpool for a loan spell with Bournemouth in the Championship.

It was rumored that the center back would leave Anfield in a permanent deal, however, no club met Liverpool's £15 million asking price for Phillips.

According to a report from Neil Jones, Bournemouth are paying Liverpool a loan fee of £1.5 million for Phillips with a £250,000 bonus should they win promotion back to the Premier League.

He also reported that Liverpool rejected a loan-to-buy approach from fellow Premier League side Watford as well as a loan approach from Leicester City.

Phillips burst into the first-team picture last campaign, having never made a Premier League appearance for the Reds before making his debut against West Ham United.

The Bolton-born defender won the hearts of some Reds fans having done his best to fill in for the then injured Virgil van Dijk.

