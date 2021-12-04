Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nathaniel Phillips Could Be Key For Liverpool To Sign Newcastle United Winger Allan Saint-Maximin Ahead Of Cheslea And Everton

Author:

Liverpool have advantage over Chelsea and Everton in the pursuit of highly-rated forward French Allan Saint-Maximin. This is becuase of Newcastle United also wanting Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips. 

Saint-Maximin has been a standout player in the Premier League for the last 2 years and has bigger clubs turning their heads.

allan saint-maximin

His ability to run and beat players on such a consistent basis, along with having a  end product has attracted the attention of the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. 

Liverpool are currently looking for a new forward player, with many names been floating around. Allan Saint-Maximin is one that pops up quite often. 

It us unknown whether the club will be looking to buy in January, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah leaving for AFCON. Altough reports earlier on in the year suggested that a January deal was off the cards.

This means, a move in the Summer for an attacker looks more than likely. Newcastle United are said to be looking for around £70m for the French wide man. With CalcioMercato suggesting Chelsea and Everton also showing their interest.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are looking at six English players since their huge takeover. Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips is one of them.

Read More

Could Liverpool take advantage of Newcastle's pursuit of Phillips and use him to bring Allan Saint-Maximin to Anfield?

Author Verdict 

I said in the Summer I wanted Allan Saint-Maximin and was hoping we would do it in that specific transfer window. 

However, hoping is a loose term I use when it comes to Liverpool and transfers. 

Nat Philips deserves first team football somewhere and if it means us getting Saint-Maximin, then let's get it done.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

allan saint-maximin
Transfers

Nathaniel Phillips Could Be Key For Liverpool To Sign Newcastle United Winger Allan Saint-Maximin Ahead Of Cheslea And Everton

1 minute ago
adama-traore-goal-vs-man-city
Match Coverage

Why Adama Traoré Would Be A Perfect Signing For Liverpool

6 minutes ago
Diogo Jota in action against Wolves
Match Coverage

Watch: The Best Premier League Goals - Liverpool vs Wolves

49 minutes ago
Joe Gomez
Match Coverage

Wolves v Liverpool: Team News - Jurgen Klopp Update On Naby Keita And Joe Gomez

1 hour ago
Neto Wolves Liverpool
Match Coverage

Wolves v Liverpool: One Player To Sign - Pedro Neto

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Liverpool Player Everton
News

Liverpool December Fixture Schedule - A Busy Month Of Premier League, Champions League And Carabao Cup Fixtures

2 hours ago
Adama Traore
Transfers

Newcastle Emerge As Shock Favourites To Sign Liverpool Target And Wolves Winger Adama Traore

2 hours ago
Bruno Lage
Match Coverage

Wolves vs Liverpool: Manager Match Up - Bruno Lage And Jurgen Klopp

2 hours ago