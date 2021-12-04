Nathaniel Phillips Could Be Key For Liverpool To Sign Newcastle United Winger Allan Saint-Maximin Ahead Of Cheslea And Everton

Liverpool have advantage over Chelsea and Everton in the pursuit of highly-rated forward French Allan Saint-Maximin. This is becuase of Newcastle United also wanting Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips.

Saint-Maximin has been a standout player in the Premier League for the last 2 years and has bigger clubs turning their heads.

His ability to run and beat players on such a consistent basis, along with having a end product has attracted the attention of the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

Liverpool are currently looking for a new forward player, with many names been floating around. Allan Saint-Maximin is one that pops up quite often.

It us unknown whether the club will be looking to buy in January, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah leaving for AFCON. Altough reports earlier on in the year suggested that a January deal was off the cards.

This means, a move in the Summer for an attacker looks more than likely. Newcastle United are said to be looking for around £70m for the French wide man. With CalcioMercato suggesting Chelsea and Everton also showing their interest.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are looking at six English players since their huge takeover. Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips is one of them.

Could Liverpool take advantage of Newcastle's pursuit of Phillips and use him to bring Allan Saint-Maximin to Anfield?

Author Verdict

I said in the Summer I wanted Allan Saint-Maximin and was hoping we would do it in that specific transfer window.

However, hoping is a loose term I use when it comes to Liverpool and transfers.

Nat Philips deserves first team football somewhere and if it means us getting Saint-Maximin, then let's get it done.

