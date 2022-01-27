Report: Nathaniel Phillips Nearing Liverpool Exit With Newcastle United Interested In £15m Transfer

According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips before the January transfer window closes.

Eddie Howe wants to utilise this January transfer window by adding further depth to his defence as Newcastle United seeks new blood to freshen up the squad.

Nathaniel Phillips IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Age: 24 Club: Liverpool Position: Centre-Back Appearances this season: 4 Goals this season: 0 Assists this season: 0 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025 Market value: £15.00million

They have recently signed the experienced right-back Kieran Trippier from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for a fee worth £12m.

Since Newcastle’s Saudi Arabia-led £300m takeover last October, Newcastle now possesses the financial superpower to compete with the top teams in terms of affording the unaffordable and offering players lucrative contracts.

However, they are in a relegation battle and it would be difficult to attract interest from the top players in the world, considering their league position.

Regardless, there are many fringe players from multiple clubs that can be of interest, Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli to name a few.

Though, it is Nathaniel Phillips who is on their radar because he is currently Liverpool’s 5th choice centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp once described the Englishman as a “monster” aerially and also likened him to Robert Lewandowski in regards to the biggest improvements the German has seen by any player.

"People often ask me which player made the biggest improvements under my leadership and I say Robert Lewandowski," claimed the Liverpool boss.

"That’s probably right, but not far off that is Nat Phillips, just in a completely different department.”

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool icon and now pundit, heaped praise on Phillips by revealing:

“Nat Phillips has been truly outstanding. I think if a double-decker bus came into the box, he would have headed it away.”

Liverpool suffered a freak 2020/21 campaign by losing their three main centre-backs; Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez for the majority of last season.

Through this, Phillips deputised for the depleted Reds and featured in 20 appearances. Performing admirably, he soon became a fan favourite and is lightheartedly compared to the likes of Paolo Maldini.

Much amusement to the fans, the Englishman has shown glimpses in deserving to feature more regularly as he has only appeared twice in cup games so far this term.

Perhaps, Newcastle can be the team to persuade Nat Phillips regular football. Priced at only £15m, you wouldn’t be surprised if the Magpies make an initial bid in the coming days.