Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Nathaniel Phillips Nearing Liverpool Exit With Newcastle United Interested In £15m Transfer

According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips before the January transfer window closes.

Newcastle United are targeting Liverpool’s English defender Nathaniel Phillips, according to recent reports.

Eddie Howe wants to utilise this January transfer window by adding further depth to his defence as Newcastle United seeks new blood to freshen up the squad.

Nathaniel Phillips

Nat Phillips

Age: 24

Club: Liverpool

Position: Centre-Back

Appearances this season: 4

Goals this season: 0

Assists this season: 0

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025

Market value: £15.00million

They have recently signed the experienced right-back Kieran Trippier from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for a fee worth £12m.

Since Newcastle’s Saudi Arabia-led £300m takeover last October, Newcastle now possesses the financial superpower to compete with the top teams in terms of affording the unaffordable and offering players lucrative contracts.

However, they are in a relegation battle and it would be difficult to attract interest from the top players in the world, considering their league position.

Regardless, there are many fringe players from multiple clubs that can be of interest, Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli to name a few.

Jesse Lingard

Though, it is Nathaniel Phillips who is on their radar because he is currently Liverpool’s 5th choice centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp once described the Englishman as a “monster” aerially and also likened him to Robert Lewandowski in regards to the biggest improvements the German has seen by any player.

Read More

"People often ask me which player made the biggest improvements under my leadership and I say Robert Lewandowski," claimed the Liverpool boss.

"That’s probably right, but not far off that is Nat Phillips, just in a completely different department.”

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool icon and now pundit, heaped praise on Phillips by revealing:

“Nat Phillips has been truly outstanding. I think if a double-decker bus came into the box, he would have headed it away.”

Liverpool suffered a freak 2020/21 campaign by losing their three main centre-backs; Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez for the majority of last season.

Through this, Phillips deputised for the depleted Reds and featured in 20 appearances. Performing admirably, he soon became a fan favourite and is lightheartedly compared to the likes of Paolo Maldini.

Nat Phillips

Much amusement to the fans, the Englishman has shown glimpses in deserving to feature more regularly as he has only appeared twice in cup games so far this term.

Perhaps, Newcastle can be the team to persuade Nat Phillips regular football. Priced at only £15m, you wouldn’t be surprised if the Magpies make an initial bid in the coming days.

Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: Nathaniel Phillips Nearing Liverpool Exit With Newcastle United Interested In £15m Transfer

55 seconds ago
Anfield Kop Liverpool
Transfers

Transfer News: 'Player Of The Year' Departs Liverpool On Loan Until End Of The Season

30 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Jurgen Klopp 'Closes The Door' On Divock Origi Leaving Liverpool

34 minutes ago
Vitezslav Jaros
Transfers

Breaking Transfer News: Liverpool Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros Joins Notts County On Loan

53 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Didier Drogba Loic Remy
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Preparing Bid For Mohamed Salah As Liverpool Future Is Uncertain

55 minutes ago
Christopher Nkunku Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Liverpool Given Transfer Boost In Chase For £50m Attacker Labeled 'Best Player In The Bundesliga'

1 hour ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi A 'Serious Option' To Replace Atalanta's Duvan Zapata If Player Moves To Newcastle

1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'You Basically Put A Trap' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk On Defending One-v-One Situations

1 hour ago