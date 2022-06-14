'Needs Must For Liverpool' - Pundit On Reds Response To Manchester City Signing Erling Haaland

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool had no choice but to respond in the transfer market after Manchester City signed Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

The Reds are about to complete a deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a transfer that could cost £85million as they look to replace Sadio Mane who seems destined to move to Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said Liverpool had no choice by responding to Pep Guardiola's signing of Haaland with the move for 22-year-old Uruguayan Nunez.

"Needs must for Liverpool.

“Haaland is going to score a hatful with the chances that City creates. Klopp knew very well that if they didn’t respond, they would be left behind."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Campbell also believes that the two rivals will again compete with each other for the big trophies this season.

“I tell you what, Liverpool and Man City are going toe-to-toe. They’ve both gone out and got these recognised number nines.

“They’ve done the right thing. Nunez is a handful and he was very impressive when they’ve played against him before in the Champions League.”

Nunez is reported to be on Merseyside undergoing his medical so assuming there are no last-minute issues, Liverpool should officially confirm the signing in the next 24-48 hours.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |