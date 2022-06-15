Skip to main content
New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez Plans To Contact Luis Suarez After Record Transfer

Liverpool's new striker Darwin Nunez has revealed he is planning to speak to international teammate and former Red Luis Suarez after his record-breaking move.

The 22-year-old was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Tuesday after signing from Benfica in a deal that could rise to a new club record of £85million.

In his first official interview for the club, Nunez told Liverpoolfc.com that he aims to catch up with the player who set the Premier League alight when he signed for Liverpool back in 2011.

"No, not yet, I've not had a chance to be in touch with him just yet. But I'm sure when everything comes out on social media, I'll give him a call or I'll send him a photo that I've taken where he's there in the background in a picture. 

"I'll send that to him and we'll have a bit of a chat and I'll ask him lots of questions so he can offer his support and help because he's a real reference to me because he's a Uruguayan footballer who made history at Liverpool. 

Luis Suarez

"But, for sure, I'll get the opportunity soon to call him and have a chat with him."

Should Nunez replicate anything like the form Suarez did at Anfield, where he became the best striker in the Premier League, Liverpool fans are in for another treat.

