Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Newcastle United and Liverpool to Battle It Out for Colombian and FC Porto Superstar Luis Diaz

Author:

In recent news, Liverpool and Newcastle United are reported to both be interested in FC Porto's Luis Diaz.

There have been a lot of reports recently linking the Colombian superstar Luis Diaz with a move to Anfield.

A deal could be sealed as early as January with Diaz being the favourite to cover for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as they jet off for AFCON.

Luis Diaz

However, a deal for the Colombian could be expensive with it reported that Diaz has a release clause of £67.5million.

Despite the release clause, some reports have stated that a club record bid of £50million would be enough for Porto to sell him.

Newcastle United Join Liverpool in the Luis Diaz Race 

Liverpool are not the only Premier League club interested in FC Porto's talisman though.

Read More

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have now been linked with a move for Diaz as they look to improve their squad in January, thanks to a cash injection from their new owners.

The report by Portuguese publication Record, still claim that Liverpool are the main contenders for his signature though.

Newcastle are now a genuine threat in the transfer market, so they could swoop in and steal Jurgen Klopp's favourted January signing.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Newcastle United and Liverpool to Battle It Out for Colombian and FC Porto Superstar Luis Diaz

45 seconds ago
Erling Haaland Dominik Szoboszlai
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City Handed Erling Haaland Boost as Real Madrid Pull Out of the Race for Borussia Dortmund Star

31 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard
Interviews

‘I’m All In’ - Aston Villa Head Coach Steven Gerrard Asked About Managing Liverpool in the Future

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Liverpool Injury Update - Who Is Likely To Be Available For The Arsenal Clash On Saturday?

2 hours ago
Ricardo Pepi
Articles

American Striker To Make European Leap Over To Liverpool?

2 hours ago
Michael Oliver
Match Coverage

Referees Confirmed: Liverpool v Arsenal | Premier League

3 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
News

'It's Great News For Liverpool' - Paul Robinson On When He Expects Harvey Elliott To Return

3 hours ago
Julian Alvarez
Opinions

The Next Messi? Why Liverpool Should Sign River Plate's Julian Alvarez

3 hours ago