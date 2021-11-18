Report: Newcastle United and Liverpool to Battle It Out for Colombian and FC Porto Superstar Luis Diaz

In recent news, Liverpool and Newcastle United are reported to both be interested in FC Porto's Luis Diaz.

There have been a lot of reports recently linking the Colombian superstar Luis Diaz with a move to Anfield.

A deal could be sealed as early as January with Diaz being the favourite to cover for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as they jet off for AFCON.

IMAGO / LaPresse

However, a deal for the Colombian could be expensive with it reported that Diaz has a release clause of £67.5million.

Despite the release clause, some reports have stated that a club record bid of £50million would be enough for Porto to sell him.

Newcastle United Join Liverpool in the Luis Diaz Race

Liverpool are not the only Premier League club interested in FC Porto's talisman though.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have now been linked with a move for Diaz as they look to improve their squad in January, thanks to a cash injection from their new owners.

The report by Portuguese publication Record, still claim that Liverpool are the main contenders for his signature though.

Newcastle are now a genuine threat in the transfer market, so they could swoop in and steal Jurgen Klopp's favourted January signing.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook