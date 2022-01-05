Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Report: Liverpool Turn Down Bid From Newcastle for Nat Phillips

In a recent report, it has been claimed that Newcastle United have bid for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

We all know Liverpool are a sell to buy club and if they want any transfers this January then they're going to have to let some players go.

Neco Williams, Divock Origi and Nat Phillips have all been tipped with potential moves this January.

Nat Phillips

While a move for Divock Origi will be hard, Nat Phillips looks set to move on this month with the likes of Newcastle and West Ham United interested in the 24-year-old.

It's been reported that Liverpool would demand a fee of around £15million for the Englishman.

That price is very reasonable considering Nat could start for a large majority of Premier League clubs and make their defence better.

One club he definitely could improve is relegation threatened Newcastle United.

The Magpies have recently just been taken over by the richest football owners in the world and they're not short of money.

According to GrizzKhan, who works for 90min, Newcastle United have recently made a 'first' unsuccessful bid to sign Nat Phillips.

Nat Phillips
