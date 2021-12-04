Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Newcastle Emerge As Shock Favourites To Sign Liverpool Target And Wolves Winger Adama Traore

Author:

Over recent weeks, speculation has been building as to whether Adama Traore could move to Liverpool in January but it appears Newcastle have now emerged as favourites to sign the player.

Earlier this week it was reported that the player could even be sold for as little as £18million with his contract at Wolves due to end in June 2023.

Adama Traore

The Spanish international has not been a regular starter under new manager Bruno Lage which has fuelled speculation that he could be on the move.

Liverpool will lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations in January and manager Jurgen Klopp may look to reinforce his attacking options at the start of the transfer window.

Newcastle Are The Bookies Favourites

According to Skybet however, cash rich Newcastle are favourites to secure the services of Traore in the January transfer window currently leading the betting at 7/2.

Traore's former club Barcelona are second favourites ahead of Liverpool at 6/1 with the Reds slightly longer odds at 7/1.

Read More

Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United are listed as 16/1 outsiders to the secure the services of a player who is feared by opposition defences.

It's going to be an interesting few weeks as speculation builds ahead of the window opening.

Traore would certainly be an interesting addition for any club that is willing to take a gamble on him as he can offer something different to almost any footballer on the planet.

Adama Traore - To Sign For Before 3rd February 2022 Odds

Skybet.com

ClubOdds

Newcastle

7/2

Barcelona

6/1

Liverpool 

7/1

Manchester United

16/1

