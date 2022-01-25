Report: Newcastle United Start Talks With Liverpool Over Nat Phillips Transfer

With Liverpool looking to offload Nat Phillips this January, Newcastle United have shown their interest in the defender as they look to add defensive reinforcements.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have not made it a secret that they are willing to sell Nat Phillips this January.

Jurgen Klopp has said multiple times that the club will not stand in the way of a move away for Nat.

Phillips was a massive part of last seasons Champions League push and is a big part of why the Reds are playing in competition now.

The 24-year-old has proved himself more than worthy enough to be a starting centre-half for a Premier League club.

One team that showed interest in the Phillips this January was Watford. The Hornets reportedly bid £7million for the centre-back which was rejected by Liverpool

Another club that also tried to pry Phillips away from Anfield was PSV Eindhoven. However, the move failed due to the Dutch club wanting him on loan.

Newcastle United Start Talks with Liverpool for Nat Phillips

One club that is not short of money is Newcastle United, who were recently acquired by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Newcastle have already done some business this January. Firstly, accruing Kieran Tripper for £13million from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood for £25million from Burnley.

However, The Daily Mail reports that the Magpies are still looking at defensive options to bring in the transfer window.

Sevilla's Diego Carlos and Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips are two of Eddie Howe's main targets.

Regarding Diego Carlos, Newcastle United bid £32million but the Spanish side are said to be holding out for £40million.

On the other hand, Nat Phillips is a much cheaper option with it being reported by The Daily Mail that Liverpool would let him leave permanently for £10million to £15million.

Newcastle have started talks with Liverpool about the possibility of signing the Englishman. However, the Magpies prefer an initial loan move with an obligation to buy if they stay up this season.

Despite this proposal, Liverpool are adamant about not letting him leave on loan and as mentioned before, the Reds have already rejected a loan move from PSV.

