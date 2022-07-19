News: Liverpool Defender Rhys Williams Joins Blackpool On Loan

Liverpool centre-half Rhys Williams has left the club on a season-long loan to join Championship team Blackpool for the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old will play at Bloomfield Road under new manager Michael Appleton in the upcoming campaign.

The club finished 16th last season, after being promoted via the League One play-off the year before.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Williams spent the first half of last term out on loan at Swansea City. However, he was recalled in January due to making only seven appearances during his stay.

During The Reds injury-stricken season, the England U21 international was a regular and made 19 appearances, including two games at Old Trafford against rivals Manchester United.

Former Liverpool coach Neil Critchley departed The Seasiders last month to take up a place in Steven Gerrard's coaching staff at Aston Villa. But now the former Lincoln City manager Appleton, 46, will lead the team.

Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Williams came through the youth setup at Anfield, joining in 2011. He was part of the team that won the FA Youth Cup in 2019.

The past year or so has not been as great as maybe some people would have predicted for the new Blackpool No.46, however, this move is a real chance to get his career back on track and fulfil that potential that he has.

