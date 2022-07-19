Skip to main content

News: Liverpool Defender Rhys Williams Joins Blackpool On Loan

Liverpool centre-half Rhys Williams has left the club on a season-long loan to join Championship team Blackpool for the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old will play at Bloomfield Road under new manager Michael Appleton in the upcoming campaign.

The club finished 16th last season, after being promoted via the League One play-off the year before.

Rhys Williams

Williams spent the first half of last term out on loan at Swansea City. However, he was recalled in January due to making only seven appearances during his stay.

During The Reds injury-stricken season, the England U21 international was a regular and made 19 appearances, including two games at Old Trafford against rivals Manchester United.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Liverpool coach Neil Critchley departed The Seasiders last month to take up a place in Steven Gerrard's coaching staff at Aston Villa. But now the former Lincoln City manager Appleton, 46, will lead the team.

Neil Critchley

Williams came through the youth setup at Anfield, joining in 2011. He was part of the team that won the FA Youth Cup in 2019.

The past year or so has not been as great as maybe some people would have predicted for the new Blackpool No.46, however, this move is a real chance to get his career back on track and fulfil that potential that he has.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Matheus Nunes
Quotes

'I Think Another Midfielder Could Help Liverpool' - Top Journalist Predicts What The Club Will Do In The Future And Who Would Be A Good Fit

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Neco Williams Nat Phillips
Transfers

'I Do Think He Has To Move On' - Pundit Tips Liverpool Defender For Transfer

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
all images Editorial Sport Creative Archive ImagesEventsCollectionsPreviewVideosall imagesEditorialSportCreativeArchivefilter resultsCarney Chukwuemeka Photos89 stock photos on the topic Carney Chukwuemeka are available for licensing. Or start a new search to discover more pictures at IMAGO. show 5 show 10 show 20 show 30 show 50 show 100 most recent oldest /119.05.2022 IMAGO / SportimageBirmingham, England, 19th May 2022. Carney Chukwuemeka of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture credit shou
Transfers

Report: Liverpool are interested in signing £20m rated Aston Villa Midfielder

By Matty Orme5 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'I Hope One Day I Will Be Like Him Or Better' - Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate Sets Sights High

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
imago0034140614h
Articles

Report: Winger 'Was Crying' As He Begged Club To Let Him Complete £18 Million Liverpool Move

By Sam Jones6 hours ago
Anthony
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Held Talks With Ajax Regarding Winger Antony

By Owen Cummings6 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Quotes

Pundit: Liverpool Could Already Have Next Van Dijk At The Club & Makes 'Best In The World' Claim

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Transfer Stance Revealed For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago