Report: Neymar Tells PSG to Sign Liverpool Target and Leeds Forward Raphinha to Replace Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool aren't the only club linked with a move for Leeds star Raphinha, French side PSG have now joined the race thanks to Neymar.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool seem to be very interested in bringing a winger in next summer.

Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha were both linked last season but neither ended up joining the Reds.

Liverpool fans were very happy about the links to the Leeds' Brazilian winger who had an amazing first season in the Premier League.

Raphinha has also started the 2021/21 season off well too, scoring three goals already this campaign.

Raphinha’s Agent Confirms Liverpool Interest

A few weeks ago, the Brazilian's agent, Deco, confirmed that Liverpool did show an interest in signing him last summer.

"There are certainly several clubs that like him, and Liverpool do like him, there were approaches, but nothing official" said Deco.

"Leeds wanted to keep him for another season."

Raphinha was reportedly worth around £40million last season but that price could go up to £60million next summer.

Brazil & PSG Star Neymar Wants Raphinha to Play at the Paris Club

However, Liverpool aren't the only club interested in Raphinha, with recent reports from TEAMtalk claiming that PSG have entered the race.

They claim that Raphinha has caught the attention of Neymar who has spoke to the PSG hierarchy about bringing him to France.

With the departure of Kylian Mbappe almost certain, PSG will be looking for the next superstar and Neymar is trying to convince them to sign the Brazilian.

Author Verdict

I would LOVE Raphinha at Liverpool. He is the type of raw talent that Jurgen Klopp can coach to become a world class superstar, like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

He is already Premier League proven and his price-tag is not that steep considering how crazy today's market it.

If I was Michael Edwards, I'd do anything in my power to sign him next summer and start phasing him into the team like we did with Diogo Jota.

