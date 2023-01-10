'Nice To See' - Liverpool Midfield Target Teun Koopmeiners Addresses Rumours

Liverpool have been linked to Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in recent weeks, and the man himself has spoken about the thought that he could be playing in a Red shirt at the end of the month.

The Reds are suffering what can be defined as a midfield crisis of performance, with the centre of the park often outran, outworked, and outplayed by counterparts.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract this summer, with Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic and Fabio Carvalho all too young to cement a consistency required to challenge for trophies.

Koopmeiners, 24, joined Serie A serial overachievers Atalanta from AZ Alkmaar two seasons ago, scoring eight league goals in 46 appearances for La Dea under Gian Piero Gasperini.

On a potential move, first reported by Mark Douglas of iNews, Koopmeiners seemed to give little away and wants to keep his eyes on challenging for the top four with La Dea.\

Koopmeiners, featuring for Atalanta IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

“I saw the links and stories about Liverpool — nice to see that but I’m 100% focused on Atalanta, I’m so happy to play here”

The need for a dynamic, young-ish midfielder is totally paramount in Liverpool's case. Whether they can get a player like Koopmeiners over the line in January for a decent price is another matter.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |