No Gomez: Joe, is it time to go? Is it time for the defender to leave Liverpool?

Gerrard To Raid The Reds: Is Joe Gomez’s Wounded Career At Liverpool Coming To An End?

Steven Gerrard’s rejuvenated claret and blues remain keen in bolstering their squad by attempting to lure Liverpool defender Joe Gomez to the club this transfer window, according to multiple sources.

Out of favour and rarely used since his return from injury, Joe Gomez has fallen down the pecking order and is now Liverpool’s 4th choice centre back behind the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and the newly acquired Ibrahima Konaté.

Aston Villa are seeking further defensive reinforcements after recently signing Lucas Digne in the January transfer window. Gerrard has stressed the importance of improving his team’s defence as they have only managed to keep three clean sheets in his ten premier league games so far.

Gomez has been linked with a move to Aston Villa since Gerrard’s arrival last November. With the Englishman possibly to leave and unite with the iconic Liverpool legend, why is Joe Gomez’s career at Liverpool coming to a rather disappointing end?

Once a beloved centre back at the Kop who delivered a titanic partnership with Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez has now become a forgotten hero because of his injury problems that have ruined his chance of gaining game time.

Jurgen Klopp relied on his services at the beginning of the 18/19 campaign, where the Englishman proved vital for Liverpool’s strong defensive display by keeping eight clean sheets out of a possible 12 in the league games he was available.

However, Sean Dyche’s brutish Burnley ended Gomez’s consistent run of form and vigour as Ben Mee’s heavy challenge left him requiring treatment and he was taken off on a stretcher due to an ankle injury.

It is not the first time that the Englishman has been unavailable for long periods as just after Klopp’s arrival in October 2015, Gomez suffered a knee injury on international duty that ruled him out for the rest of the 2015/16 season.

History, again, repeated itself five years later as the Englishman suffered yet another blow to the knee on international duty that ruled him out for the rest of Liverpool’s freak 2020/21 season.

At only 24, Gomez has the potential to become a word class centre back and reignite his status as a reliable partner for the imperial Dutchman.

During Liverpool’s virtual Christmas visit to Alder Hey hospital, Van Dijk told a fan that both Konate and Gomez will take his place at ‘one point’ in the future.

With the Frenchman producing stunning performances for the Reds, much cannot be said about Joe Gomez as he is struggling to break into the team.

Injuries have left the Englishman much disappointed, resulting him to appear only as a substitute in the Premier League so far. The question begins to loom: does Joe Gomez have a future at Liverpool or is Steven Gerrard preparing a bid to save his career?

