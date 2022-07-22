Skip to main content

'Nonsense' - Athletic Journalist Shuts Down Talk Of Liverpool Going For Matheus Nunes

James Pearce has dismissed the rumours that Liverpool are considering putting a bid in for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Over the past few days, numerous outlets have suggested The Reds could make their move. However, this looks less likely now.

Matheus Nunes

Writing on Twitter at midday Pearce, said, 'Told that talk of LFC bidding for Sporting’s Matheus Nunes is nonsense. Club’s stance unchanged regarding summer business. No plans to strengthen midfield further in this window.'

If the former Liverpool Echo reporter is correct here, that would symbolise that the club are finished in this transfer market and content with their current options going into the new campaign.

Other reports from Portugal have suggested that a deal could be on the cards, with Nunes keen to make the move to Anfield.

Sporting want €45m + €5m in add-ons for the Portuguese international and they are not prepared to negotiate this price tag. This seems like a reasonable amount for a player of Nunes's talent.

The 23-year-old joined the club in 2019 from Estoril. He has made 99 appearances and has scored 7 goals.

Pep Guardiola commented on Nunes earlier in the year and called him 'one of the best players, I would say actually in the world football'.

