'Nothing Less Than £150million For That Baller' - Fans React To Liverpool's Federico Valverde Bid

After a report emerged claiming that Liverpool offered £86million for Federico Valverde at the end of the summer transfer window, fans have taken to social media to react.

Liverpool's midfield issues have been well documented this season with players ageing and an injury crisis compounding the issues caused by a lack of summer investment.

The report from Diario AS suggests that the Anfield Hierarchy made a move for Uruguayan Valverde in the last two days of the transfer window and fans had their say on Twitter.

'Nonsense. If that kind of money was available, we would have gone for Neves surely.'

'For a market you paying £85m after add ons for Nunez, that amount is an insult to Madrid.... Nothing less than £150m for that baller'

'If Real Madrid are serious about Jude Bellingham this January,then he might just be on offer.Though it will be an uphill task convincing him.'

'don‘t wanna be too critical (especially on this app) - but IF this is true it shows we are willing to spend big on a midfielder (Tchou, Fede) and Jude was really untouchable. I love the names we‘re supposedly after. Do we have to ask questions about Ward now? deals didn‘t happen'

'100% fake news ..why would he leave Real Madrid for Liverpool...maybe when he reaches 30 years of age he will be willing to come here just like Casemiro did..but right now no chance..and if he doesn't wanna come we won't bid ..so this bid news is fake fake fake'

