Numerous Liverpool Youngsters In Line For Loan Moves Before Window Closes

Rhys Williams, Tyler Morton, Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Paul Glatzel, Jack Bearne and Sepp van den Berg are all in line for temporary moves away from Anfield before the transfer window closes.

All of the listed player's bar Tyler Morton and Jack Bearne spent last season out on loan. 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) greets Tyler Morton after the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League, Group B match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Morton was heavily trusted by Jurgen Klopp last term, with the 19-year-old appearing twice in the Premier League as well as twice in the Champions League. He also played numerous times in domestic competitions.

Despite Williams starting regularly during Liverpool's injury-stricken 2020/21 campaign, he failed to make a significant impact in South Wales during his spell at Swansea.

According to the Liverpool correspondent for GOAL Neil Jones, there could still be numerous outgoings on Merseyside before the end of the window.

Rhys Williams

However, for the time being, a lot of the younger players are training alongside the first-team squad, with Jake Cain, Mateusz Musialowski and Dominic Corness all present.

It is a good idea to get some of these less experienced players out and get more game time, so they can develop and learn on the trade.

Harvey Elliott went on loan to Blackburn Rovers in 2020 and played 42 games. When he came back Jurgen Klopp had a space for him in the match-day squad.

