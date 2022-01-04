Official: Liverpool Agree First Transfer Of January Window As Defender Departs On Permanent Deal

Liverpool announced on Tuesday that defender Tony Gallacher has completed a permanent transfer to Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone.

The deal was announced via the club's official twitter account and website.

Gallacher had been a part of the Liverpool academy after he was signed from Falkirk in January 2018.

The 22 year old played on a regular basis for Liverpool's under 23s during his time at the club.

He also made one first team appearance which came during the Carabao Cup quarter final defeat against Aston Villa in December 2019 when Jurgen Klopp and his first team squad had flown off to the FIFA World Club Championship.

The player who has represented Scotland at under 19 level also spent four months on loan with MLS side FC Toronto in 2020.

There has been no mention of a transfer fee but transfermarkt.co.uk suggests Gallacher's market value is £360,000.

Gallacher has signed a two and half year contract in Scotland and is clearly excited about his opportunity as reported on the St Johnstone website.

"I'm really excited about my move to St Johnstone and can't wait to get started.

"I had a great time at Liverpool and I'd like to thank everyone there for looking after me and helping me to improve as a footballer and teach me so many good habits.

"I feel very lucky to have been part of a massive Football Club with so many wonderful professionals and people. It was an incredible education.

"But I felt the time was right to look for first-team football and an exciting opportunity presented itself at St Johnstone."

