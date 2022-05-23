Official: Liverpool Confirm Fabio Carvalho Signing From Fulham

After the pain of losing out by a point to Manchester City yesterday, Liverpool have provided some good news for fans to cheer about after confirming the long-awaited signing of Fabio Carvalho.

The Fulham attacking midfielder has been all but confirmed in the last five months after an administrative error denied the Reds his signature in the winter window.

But a loan of Neco Williams to show solidarity and the public admiration from boss Jurgen Klopp have kept the fans positive for his arrival, which will now be on July 1.

The Portugal Under-21 international has lit up the Championship this season, contributing eighteen goals to the Cottagers' title-winning campaign. He was nominated for young player of the year in the second tier, but lost out to Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson.

He signs a five-year deal at Anfield, with Fulham receiving up to £7.7 million for his services. They also have a 20% sell-on clause.

