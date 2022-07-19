Official: Liverpool Confirm Transfer Of Ben Davies To Rangers

Liverpool have confirmed that defender Ben Davies has completed a permanent transfer to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Reports broke over the weekend suggesting that Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team were interested in the 26-year-old in a deal reported to be worth £4million and that he had travelled to Glasgow for a medical.

Both clubs have now confirmed that the transfer is complete and Davies has signed a four-year contract at Ibrox.

Davies joined Liverpool in January 2021 but didn't make a first-team appearance before spending last season on loan at Sheffield United.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com that he believes the player has a bright future ahead and a move to Rangers offers the perfect platform for him to showcase his skills.

“Super move. Very positive outcome. Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football as well. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“As a person he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet. It’s a smart piece of recruitment from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, to be honest. Perfect for all parties. He has himself an accomplished defender, who is entering his peak years and whose character is top drawer.

“We wish Ben nothing but the success he deserves and will be following from here as he goes on to make many achievements during the rest of his career.”

A move to Rangers presents an excellent opportunity for Davies and Liverpool fans will watch with interest how the next chapter of his career unfolds.

