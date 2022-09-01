Skip to main content

Official: Liverpool Sign Arthur Melo on Season-Long Loan

Liverpool have this evening announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan
Liverpool confirmed the arrival of the Brazilian on their official website with an hour to spare before the summer transfer window shut.

Arthur arrives from Italian side Juventus on a season-long loan to help bolster Jurgen Klopp's midfield, the deal includes the option to make the move permanent for €37.5million payable over two payments.

Arthur option to buy

This Famous Badge That Represents So Much in World Football, It’s a Dream

Sitting down for his first interview with the club the Brazilian spoke about his and Klopp's visions aligning “I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream.

We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.

“Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I’ve played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

“I was with the opposition and now I’m on the right side so I’m really excited. It’s a massive club with a great manager, great players. As I said before, it’s a dream to be here.”

