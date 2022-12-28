Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven

Just four days until the winter transfer window opens and Liverpool have completed their first signing of 2023.

Cody Gakpo will join the Reds on January 1st after passing his medical in the last few hours. The Dutch forward will be available for Liverpool’s match against Brentford Monday evening.

PSV Eindhoven confirmed the talks between both clubs last after Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. The deal was agreed upon later that night, which left rivals Manchester United out hanging after working months to direct Gakpo their way.

After a sensational World Cup for the Netherlands, scoring three goals, the tall and skillful winger will play alongside fellow international Virgil Van Dijk in the famous red as well as the famous orange of Holland.

With both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota being out until March and April at least, Gakpo has an opportunity to play in the first-team on his favoured side quicker than he would’ve imagined.

Gakpo already has 9 goals and 12 assists to his name this season in just 14 matches. He leads the league on shots (51) and key passes (59), also winning man of the match in all seven Eredivisie games.

His incredible output has continued from last season and is the main reason why Liverpool and Manchester United were battling for his signature.

Tall and powerful forward, yet has incredible vision, technique, and dribbling ability to become an ideal Jurgen Klopp player. His ability to play up top, as he did for Holland, will excite the Liverpool manager, as we all know he loves versatile players.

Liverpool will pay £37m with a potential £7m in add-ons. The Dutch forward will Take the no.18 shirt at Anfield.

Will Cody Gakpo’s transfer to Liverpool be a success and can he continue his incredible output record in the Premier League?

