Official: Neco Williams Signs for Fulham on Six-Month Loan
Liverpool have let Neco Williams depart on a six-month loan to join Championship side Fulham.
Transfer deadline day this January was a surprisingly busy one for Liverpool. The Reds lost a couple of squad players and were expected to sign a player.
Unfortunately, the deal to sign Fabio Carvalho fell through at the last second due to Liverpool not submitting the paperwork on time.
There was a couple of departures on deadline day for Liverpool though. Nat Phillips signed for Bournemouth until the end of the season on loan.
Neco Williams also left Anfield in search of regular game time to Championship side Fulham.
Read More
It is thought that the Williams deal was a sweetener for the Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool deal.
However, Fulham managed to submit the paperwork in time for Neco, meanwhile, Liverpool did not for Carvalho.
With Liverpool fans going to be keeping a keen eye on the Lilywhite for the rest of the season, hopefully, we can see some impressive performances out of Williams and Carvalho.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- 'More Manchester City's Style Of Player' - John Barnes on Liverpool Targets Jude Bellingham, Yves Bissouma & Youri Tielemans
- Erling Haaland Gives Hint To Joining Either Liverpool, Manchester United Or Chelsea
- What Could the Signing of Porto’s Luis Diaz Mean for Liverpool Pair Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino?
- Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala On Free Transfer
- 'He Finishes Like Salah' - England Legend Hails Liverpool Transfer Target Jarrod Bowen
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook