Official: Neco Williams Signs for Fulham on Six-Month Loan

Liverpool have let Neco Williams depart on a six-month loan to join Championship side Fulham.

Transfer deadline day this January was a surprisingly busy one for Liverpool. The Reds lost a couple of squad players and were expected to sign a player.

Unfortunately, the deal to sign Fabio Carvalho fell through at the last second due to Liverpool not submitting the paperwork on time.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

There was a couple of departures on deadline day for Liverpool though. Nat Phillips signed for Bournemouth until the end of the season on loan.

Neco Williams also left Anfield in search of regular game time to Championship side Fulham.

It is thought that the Williams deal was a sweetener for the Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool deal.

However, Fulham managed to submit the paperwork in time for Neco, meanwhile, Liverpool did not for Carvalho.

With Liverpool fans going to be keeping a keen eye on the Lilywhite for the rest of the season, hopefully, we can see some impressive performances out of Williams and Carvalho.

