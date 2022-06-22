Skip to main content
'One Of Liverpool's Greatest Ever Players Is Leaving' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Sadio Mane Departure To Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the impact Sadio Mane made at Liverpool in the highest possible regard after the striker completed his transfer to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Senegalese has signed a three-year contract at the Bundesliga giants after the two clubs agreed on a deal that could rise to £35million including add-ons.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp did not play down the blow of losing the 30-year-old who he signed from Southampton in 2016.

“It’s a big moment. There is no point in anyone trying to pretend otherwise.

“One of Liverpool’s greatest ever players is leaving and we must acknowledge how significant this is.

“He leaves with our gratitude and our love. He leaves with his status among the greats guaranteed. And, yes, he leaves in a moment where he is one of the best players in world football."

Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp

The 55-year-old was keen not to dwell on the past however and only wants to celebrate the contribution that Mane made to the club.

“But we must not dwell on what we now lose, instead celebrate what we were privileged to have.

“The goals he scored, the trophies he won; a legend, for sure, but also a modern-day Liverpool icon.

“Since he first stepped through the door, he made us better. If someone had told us in that moment what he would go on to contribute and achieve for this club, I’m not sure it would have been possible to comprehend in that moment. Not the scale of it at least. Sadio made it all possible.

“To be that good for such a sustained period and continuously improve season on season – no matter how high he set his own bar in the previous one – is an example to any player anywhere on the planet that professionalism and dedication leads to reward."

It will seem strange to see a Klopp team at Liverpool without Mane but they must now look to the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to fill what is a huge void as a result of his departure.

