'Open Race' - Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus And Barcelona All Interested In Bundesliga Midfielder

The race to sign Liverpool target and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria has been described as 'open' according to a report today.

The Swiss international is out of contract at the end of the season which has left the Bundesliga club with a decision to make as to whether they take a fee for the player in January or lose him for free at the end of the season.

Open Race

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona are all interested in the player.

Should Gladbach decide to part with the player in January, it was reported recently that they would be looking for €8-10million for Zakaria.

Romano also mentions that the 25 year old has recently changed his agent to Hasan Cetinkaya who according to transfermarkt.com has the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek on his books.

Author Verdict

Gladbach were on the receiving end of a 6-0 home defeat at the weekend against Freiburg and currently sit 13th in the Bundesliga.

As a result they may decide to cash in on the player in January rather than lose him for nothing with seemingly no chance he will extend his current deal.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook