'Open' - World Cup Winner To Stay Put Despite Liverpool Interest

IMAGO / PA Images

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has confirmed that Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez will remain at Benfica until the summer at least.

The 21-year-old has burst into stardom since arriving at the Portuguese club in the summer from River Plate, aiding them to qualification from their Champions League group and top of the Liga NOS.

Fernandez was named the young player of the tournament at Qatar 2022 as his side were crowned champions for the third time, becoming only the third winner of the accolade to win the tournament after Kylian Mbappe and the late Pele.

Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player

Fernandez featuring for Benfica in the UEFA Champions League

As expected, interest flooded in for Enzo's signature - but the blanket of his £100m+ release clause has allowed Benfica to keep hold of their star man, something Schmidt is extremely happy about.

“I’m glad this question is closed and now we can focus on football again. It was very important for Enzo to return to play with his team and for Benfica. Rumours of proposals and opportunities, that’s part of football.”

“The important thing is how the player and the club deal with the situation. It was all very open and sincere.”

Liverpool will be among the favourites for Fernandez come the summer window, but the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea will also be interested.

