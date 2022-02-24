Skip to main content
Report: Belgian Divock Origi To Leave Liverpool For Free This Summer? | Premier League | EPL

Divock Origi is reportedly set to leave Liverpool in the summer on a free following the expiry of his contract.

Origi, 26, is in search of consistent first-team football, with Serie A looking like his most likely destination, according to TuttomercatoWeb (via the Mirror).

The Belgian has cemented himself into Liverpool Football Club folklore having scored some of the most iconic goals of the Jurgen Klopp era.

His most important strikes came in the Champions League against Barcelona and Tottenham in 2019, goals that were crucial in helping Liverpool clinch a sixth European crown.

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League

Divock Origi kisses the European Cup following victory over Tottenham in Madrid

In the winter window, Origi's representatives were reportedly approached by three clubs - including Burnley and Newcastle - but the player opted to see out his contract at Anfield and fight for his place.

But with the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto, Origi has slipped further down the pecking order.

Read More

Divock Origi Takumi Minamino

Atalanta are said to hold a 'longstanding' interest in Origi, while Napoli are also keen on the player (as per TuttomercatoWeb).

Origi currently earns 4.5m euros per year. It is believed that both Italian clubs would struggle to match the Belgian's current wage, however, and so this may prove a 'stumbling block' in any potential deal.

Divock Origi Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp has had nothing but praise for the Belgian this season, labelling him as 'one of the best finishers' he has ever seen.

'He is an incredible striker and for different reasons, he did not play that often, but I hope one day he finds a manager that plays him more than I do', said Klopp, following the 1-0 win over Wolves in December - a game in which Origi snatched a late winning goal from the bench.

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino
