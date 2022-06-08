Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set For Liverpool Exit | West Ham Keen On The Midfielder
All eyes seem to be on Liverpool and their transfer dealings. The Reds are currently juggling negotiations for Darwin Nunez and the departure of Sadio Mane.
Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Liverpool have hit a bump in the road while Darwin Nunez seems to be getting closer to joining the Reds.
Bayern's latest transfer offer included add-ons that could be triggered by Sadio Mane winning three Ballon d'Ors and three Champions League finals.
According to Paul Joyce, Liverpool club officials found the offer to be 'laughable'.
Despite all of the excitement from these two deals, Liverpool have several other players primed for an exit including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
According to Neil Jones who is the Liverpool FC Correspondent for GOAL, Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to leave Anfield this summer.
Several clubs are interested but West Ham currently leads the race for the former Arsenal midfielder's signature.
The 28-year-old Englishman has seen his influence in the Liverpool squad diminish due to tough competition and frequent injuries.
Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract expires after next season meaning that Liverpool could look to cash in on him before he leaves on a free transfer.
