Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set For Liverpool Exit | West Ham Keen On The Midfielder

Liverpool look set to move on from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer as the midfielder enters into the final year of his contract. West Ham currently lead the race for his services.

All eyes seem to be on Liverpool and their transfer dealings. The Reds are currently juggling negotiations for Darwin Nunez and the departure of Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane Bayern

Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Liverpool have hit a bump in the road while Darwin Nunez seems to be getting closer to joining the Reds.

Bayern's latest transfer offer included add-ons that could be triggered by Sadio Mane winning three Ballon d'Ors and three Champions League finals.

According to Paul Joyce, Liverpool club officials found the offer to be 'laughable'.

Despite all of the excitement from these two deals, Liverpool have several other players primed for an exit including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Neil Jones who is the Liverpool FC Correspondent for GOAL, Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to leave Anfield this summer.

Several clubs are interested but West Ham currently leads the race for the former Arsenal midfielder's signature.

The 28-year-old Englishman has seen his influence in the Liverpool squad diminish due to tough competition and frequent injuries.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract expires after next season meaning that Liverpool could look to cash in on him before he leaves on a free transfer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Liverpool Will Probably Be Raging' - Pundit Says Anfield Hierarchy Will Be Unhappy Mohamed Salah Played Despite Injury For Egypt

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Source Confirms Darwin Nunez Transfer Interest As They Battle Manchester United For Signature Of 22 Year Old

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

'I Don't See Him Playing Much' - Former Player On Liverpool, Manchester United & Manchester City Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

‘Get Son Instead’ - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Bid £85million For Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Darwin Nunez Transfer Latest: Journalist Hints Benfica Have Agreed Deal With Liverpool For Transfer Of Uruguyan

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Close In On Transfer Agreement For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez, Player Could Sign Five Year Deal

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Close' To Signing Darwin Nunez From Benfica | Fee To Be Near €100M

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepare Opening Bid To Test Water With Benfica For Darwin Nunez

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago