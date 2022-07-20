'Perfect For All Parties' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Transfer Of Defender Ben Davies To Rangers

After Liverpool and Rangers confirmed the permanent transfer of central defender Ben Davies, manager Jurgen Klopp explained how the deal was good for everyone involved.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Ibrox as he leaves Anfield after just 18 months at the club.

Davies joined Liverpool during the injury-hit 2020/21 season as cover for long-term-absentees Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip but did not make a first-team appearance.

The left-footed centre-back spent last season on loan at Sheffield United but the Blades decided against a permanent move giving Rangers the opportunity to agree a deal with Liverpool reported to be around £4million.

Klopp explained to Liverpoolfc.com that the deal suits all parties and expects Davies to be a success in Scotland.

“Super move. Very positive outcome. Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football as well. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure.

“As a person he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet. It’s a smart piece of recruitment from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, to be honest. Perfect for all parties. He has himself an accomplished defender, who is entering his peak years and whose character is top drawer.

“We wish Ben nothing but the success he deserves and will be following from here as he goes on to make many achievements during the rest of his career.”

The deal that brought Davies to Anfield was a surprise one but despite him not making a single appearance, Liverpool have once again returned a healthy profit on a player who did not quite make it at Anfield.

