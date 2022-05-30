Poland Manager: 'I'd Like To See Lewandowski In Liverpool' As Star Prepares To Leave Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane Replacement?

As rumours continue to circulate that both Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski could be on the move, Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has admitted he would like to see his striker at Liverpool.

Lewandowski looks set to leave the Bundesliga club with a year left on his contract with the player rumoured to be heading for Barcelona.

Mane is in a similar situation with just a year to run on his deal at Anfield but speculation is rife that he wants a new challenge and could be on the move to Bayern.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Poland's upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, Michniewicz admitted he is a Liverpool fan and would like to see his number nine playing for the Merseyside club.

