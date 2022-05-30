Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Poland Manager: 'I'd Like To See Lewandowski In Liverpool' As Star Prepares To Leave Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane Replacement?

As rumours continue to circulate that both Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski could be on the move, Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz has admitted he would like to see his striker at Liverpool.

Sadio Mane
Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski looks set to leave the Bundesliga club with a year left on his contract with the player rumoured to be heading for Barcelona.

Mane is in a similar situation with just a year to run on his deal at Anfield but speculation is rife that he wants a new challenge and could be on the move to Bayern.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Poland's upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, Michniewicz admitted he is a Liverpool fan and would like to see his number nine playing for the Merseyside club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool, Van Dijk, Villareal
News

Report: Liverpool And Netherlands Defender Virgil Van Dijk Given Time Off International Duty

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Danny Murphy Urges Liverpool To Sign West Ham And England Midfielder Declan Rice

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Wins PFA Fans Player Of The Year Award

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
raphinha
Transfers

Jose Enrique Tips Leeds And Brazil Winger Raphinha For Liverpool Move

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
Quotes

'I Love You All And I'm Not Drunk' - An Emotional Jurgen Klopp During Liverpool's City Parade

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Goal of The Season (Watch Footage)

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Camila Cabello
News

Is Camila Cabello Right To Be Annoyed About Liverpool And Real Madrid Fans? Champions League Final Aftermath

By Damon Carr5 hours ago