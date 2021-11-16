Report: Porto Manager Pleads Colombia's Luis Diaz Not To Join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool In January And Stay The Season

According to reports, Porto mamager Sérgio Conceição has asked striker Luis Diaz to stay at the club for the rest of the season as Liverpool and Manchester United lurk.

Last week, it was reported that Luis Diaz is setnl to join Jurgen Klopp's men in January with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both going to AFCON.

Luis Diaz has been a standout performer for Porto as they sit top of the Portuguese league. Conceição will be desperate not to lose his star man half way through the season.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Liverpool and Manchester United have both shown their interest in the Comlumbian striker since last Summer. Both teams are looking to bolster their attacks for different reasons.

Liverpool will be losing Salah and Mane to AFCON in January and lack depth in the forward line, while their rivals Manchester United have two ageing strikers that they may have to let go in the near future.

Reports in Portuguese newspaper Correiro da Manhã, state that the Porto mamager has asked the forward to stay until the end of the season at least.

The news regarding Diaz's links with the Premier League clubs has been the main topic in Columbian media at the weekend.

During an interview with Gol Caracol, an ex market manager for Luis Diaz's former club, Junior Barranquilla, spoke about the speculation surrounding Porto's striker.

“I’d love to see him in England because it’s fast football, which adapts to his characteristics and his favourite position, which is to play as a winger, on the outside, attacking and being fast.

“I imagine him at Liverpool or Manchester United. I think it would be something very good for him and for the league, for the style of one and the other.”

Will Sérgio Conceição be able to convince Diaz to stay or will he be playing Premier League football by the end of the January window?