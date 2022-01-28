Report: Porto Star Luis Diaz To Have Liverpool Medical In Argentina

Colombia international Luis Diaz is set to have his Medical in Argentina ahead of a proposed move to Liverpool according to GOAL correspondent Neil Jones on Twitter.

Diaz is currently on international duty with Colombia who are set to travel to Argentina tonight ahead of their game with Peru in Barranquilla.

Luis Diaz

This comes after reports broke this morning that the Reds had agreed a €60 million deal to bring in the current Porto star.

The Liverpool deal came just hours after it was heavily rumored that Tottenham Hotspur had agreed a deal for Diaz, however, there were always rumors that the Colombian prefer a move to Anfield.

Author Verdict

It FINALLY looks as if Diaz is going to arrive at Anfield after what seems like a lifetime's worth of rumors and vague tweets from journalists across South America.

The Colombian is finally going to provide some competition to Sadio Mane on the left-wing, if not maybe even take his place in that position.

Either way, Diaz is an outstanding player who Liverpool fans can look forward to seeing arrive.

