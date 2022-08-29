Skip to main content

Potter Not Suprised Moises Caicedo Is Generating Interest Amid Liverpool Rumours

The Brighton manager was full of praise for the 20-year-old midfielder ahead of his team's Premier League clash with Fulham on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool and a whole host of other big clubs have been linked with Brighton sensation, Moises Caicedo, over recent weeks.

Moises Caicedo

The 20-year-old has been terrific since making his debut for the Seagulls, putting in a number of eye-catching performances that means after just a handful of matches he is already highly sought after by some of Europe's biggest clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.

As the summer transfer window ticks towards a conclusion, Brighton's manager, Graham Potter told BBC Sport he isn't surprised by the interest in the Ecuador international.

"It doesn't surprise me that people are looking at him. He is playing at a fantastic level. He is a top kid, a great person, young, playing in the Premier League, and has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level."

Jurgen Klopp Graham Potter
Despite the interest, Potter is confident of retaining Caicedo and laughed off the reported price tag.

"We don't want to lose him and we don't think we will, but you never know. That is how it is but we are quite calm and confident. I think you'd probably get his boots for £42m, knowing the chairman."

LFCTR Verdict

As a relative newcomer to the Premier League, Caicedo would be a gamble, especially at such a high price.

That is not to say in the long term he would not be worth it as he clearly has a huge amount of talent but rushing into a deal now would be very unlike Liverpool with the way they conduct their transfer business.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

LiverpoolBrighton & Hove Albion

