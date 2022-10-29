Price Tag Revealed For PSV's Ibrahim Sangare For Liverpool, Barcelona, And Chelsea

PSV's Ibrahim Sangare has many admirers including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. However, the Reds face competition from across Europe.

The Merseyside club are actively looking for a new midfielder with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and James Milner getting older and other players moving on, they will bring in at least two next year.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham and Nico Barella amongst many others. PSV starlet Ibrahima Sangare has been named a few times in reports.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Barcelona and Chelsea are also interested with a move for the Dutch star. Sangare is a defensive minded midfielder has impressed for his club over the last year, catching the eye from the bigger clubs.

An energetic player who isn't scared of making forwards runs without sacrificing his defensive duties.

Very much like Fabinho, Sanarge is well known for reading the game, coming up high on interceptions and ball recoveries. A player that would suit Liverpool down to the ground.

Price Revealed

Reported by Diario Sport, the PSV star's price has been revealed. According to the report, the Dutch club are willing to sell the midfielder for just more than £25m.

Liverpool's sell-to-buy policy has been questioned heavily by fans and journalists alike, but Sangare is one player they could sign within that low budget.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

A very cheap price considering the market and the potential the player has. With Barcelona and Chelsea also sniffing around, Liverpool will need to move early if they are to tempt Sangare there way.

Will Ibrahim be the right replacement for Fabinho. At that price, it is certainly worth a punt.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |