November 25, 2021
'He Speaks Spanish and English' - PSG's Lionel Messi on Real Madrid and Liverpool Target Kylian Mbappe's Possible Transfer

Author:

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG next summer and his teammate Lionel Messi has spoken about his future.

Liverpool are in desperate need of an attacker. Whether it's in the winter transfer window or next summer.

One player that Liverpool fans would love to see play in Red would be PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi

Despite there being interest from Liverpool, the one club who seem to be the closest to acquiring the World Cup winners signature is Real Madrid.

Los Blancos bid €200million for Mbappe last summer but PSG surprisingly declined the offer.

The fact that the Parisian side didn't accept this bid is mind-blowing considering Mbappe is in the last year of his contract and will more than likely leave for free next summer.

Lionel Messi Speaks About Kylian Mbappe's Future

When Lionel Messi joined PSG, it was looking unlikely that he would get to play with Mbappe.

However, with the Frenchman staying, the two got to play together and now Messi has been asked if he thinks Mbappe will stay at PSG or not.

"The truth is I do not know.

"Only he knows what he has in his head and what he is going to do. I can only say that I am happy that he has stayed here this year.

"But he speaks very well in everything: Spanish, English, obviously French."

