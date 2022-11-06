Skip to main content
PSV Sporting Director Gives Permission For Cody Gakpo To Join Liverpool Over Manchester United

Cody Gakpo and Liverpool could be a match made in heaven according to PSV sporting director Marcel Brands.
Just two months away until the January transfer window and Liverpool are in desperate need of a freshening up. 

A recent pick-up in form has somewhat saved a disastrous start to the season, but a couple of additions in the new year would help massively. 

After recent reports claiming that Jude Bellingham is a step closer to joining the Reds, having built a close relationship with the player, more additions look to be possible. 

As well as clear issues in the midfield area, following the loss of three attackers and Roberto Firmino getting older, the forward line could do with a little bit of a mix-up. 

When it comes to transfers, although the club doesn’t make too many when they do they tend to require a player with bags of potential. 

Along with Jude Bellingham, Cody Gakpo could be another promising star to be added to the Liverpool ranks. 

PSV’s sporting director Marcel Brands, via Voetbal International, has given his good wishes for Cody Gakpo was to transfer to the Reds, stating that it would be a ‘good place’ for the talented winger. 

'Would they be a good place to send Cody Gakpo? Yes.' PSV sporting director Marcel Brands on Liverpool

As well as comments made by the club's director, Dutch presenter Hans Kraay Jr., via ESPN, claimed that he has spoken to Pep Lijnders and it’s ‘absolutely’ convinced that Liverpool will move for Gakpo. Lijnders is said to have said Gakpo is the 'missing link'.

Are FSG finally giving the backing Jurgen Klopp needs or is it all just getting our hopes up?

