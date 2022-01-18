PSV Eindhoven interested in Liverpools Nat Phillips

According to reports coming from Football Insider, PSV Eindhoven have joined the race to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

The Eredivisie title challengers are reportedly looking for a new center-back and are said to be shopping around in the Premier League.

A Dutch source initially told Sports Insider that the club had opened talks with Liverpool after learning Phillips could be available this window.

The Reds are said to be looking for a fee of around £12 million and if that isn't met they could be open to sending the Englishman out on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

PSV isn't the only team interested in Phillips, Premier League duo Watford and West Ham are both said to be monitoring his situation along with some unnamed clubs in the Bundesliga.

Phillips made his breakthrough into first-team football last season, stepping in when injuries ruled out all the senior centre-back options at the club.

The defender showed his quality in the heart of the Reds backline and is now seen as an affordable option for clubs across Europe.

