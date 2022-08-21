Pundit: Liverpool Can Get Deal Done For Inter Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic

A former England international believes Liverpool can still agree a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Reds are currently missing Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both hamstring), and Curtis Jones (calf) which has led to links to a number of players including Moises Caicedo, Sander Berge, and Brozovic.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider the Anfield hierarchy still have time to get a deal done if they decide they want to.

“There is plenty of time in the window left though. If they want to do a deal for Brozovic, they can get it over the line before the window closes.

“They will have already done their due diligence on players like Brozovic. I’m sure there are a few midfielders they are looking at.

“Prior to Thiago’s injury, I’m sure Jurgen Klopp was done. I don’t think he had any intention of signing a midfielder. I just wonder now if a file has been opened given the current injury situation and the way they have started the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“They might just have a look at what is available and what they can get over the line in the next week or so. I think they are light in that position at the moment.”

LFCTR Verdict

Reds fans have been calling for midfield reinforcements for some time but Klopp and Liverpool appear to be remaining resolute they will not be forced into the market now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |