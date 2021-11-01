'Wow, That Would Be Just a Real Coup' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Should Sign Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger

Liverpool were recently linked with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and now former Leeds striker Noel Whelan thinks the German would be a 'real coup' for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's team had a massive centre-back shortage last season, but with the signing of Ibrahima Konate and everyone returning to full fitness, that issue has disappeared.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, in a recent report, Liverpool were linked with a move for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

The Chelsea defender has had a massive resurgence since Thomas Tuchel took over last season.

Despite this upturn in form, Rudiger looks set to leave after Chelsea are refusing to meet his wage demands.

Pundit Says Rudiger Could Add Even More Steel at the Back for Liverpool

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes that if Liverpool signed Rudiger, it would be 'a real coup'.

“Wow, that would be just a real coup," said Noel Whelan.

“To have Rudiger and Van Dijk in the same side, with Konate to come in. Wow, that would be a solid set of options.

“It would add even more steel at the back. We all know what they’ve already got upfront and in midfield.

“There are not many positions in which you would say they need an extra player.

“But Rudiger would be some signing and give Liverpool two centre-halves that anyone would fear.”

