'Put Their Hands In Their Pockets' - Pundit Urges Liverpool To Spend On Midfield Reinforcements

A pundit has urged Liverpool to spend on midfield reinforcements amid the current injury crisis at the club.

Liverpool Thiago

The Reds have had a disappointing start to the season that has seen them take just two points from their opening three matches.

They have not been helped however with manager Jurgen Klopp encountering an early season injury crisis with ten players ruled out.

Klopp's midfield is the worst hit area with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones all ruled out currently.

Former Ireland goalkeeper Paddy Kenny told Football Insider that the situation is now serious enough that Liverpool do need to think about new signings in midfield before the transfer window closes.

“It’s looking like they could do with some help in there. Whether they put their hands in their pockets and invest, it remains to be seen. There are a few days to go.

“Milner and Henderson both got substituted in the match (against Manchester United), it shows you need fresh legs up there.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner

“They are both getting a bit older now, they are both excellent players and they are both fit and I do like them.

“But playing at Old Trafford in a high-intensity game is a lot to ask. I do feel like they might need a bit of help in that area and we will just have to see if they go out and get anyone.”

LFCTR Verdict

Kenny shares the view of many pundits, journalists and fans but Liverpool have remained resolute so far that their transfer business in terms of incomings is done.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

