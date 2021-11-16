Report: Manchester City And England Star Raheem Sterling Would Rather A Move Back To Liverpool Over La Liga Giants Barcelona

Reports suggest that Raheem Sterling preferred move away from Manchester City would be to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool instead of Barcelona, which would be seven years after leaving the Merseyside club.

After recently bringing in Feran Torres and Jack Grealish, Manchester City have, to some, too many wide attacking options.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Former Liverpool academy player Raheem Sterling has found himself down Manchester City's pecking order and lacking a regular start in first team.

Barcelona are set to be admirers of the English winger and Manchester City are willing to negotiate with the La Liga side, but Sterling's preference lies with Liverpool.

However, due to having a good relationship, Manchester City are currently only wanting to negotiate a transfer with Barcelona rather than their rivals, Liverpool.

According to reports on El Nacional England's standout player from Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling, would rather join his former club over than a move across to Spain.

Author Verdict

It's a difficult one with Sterling for me as I have been a huge fan of his since the academy days. He was so good in the youth team, he was my call for the future.

As I saw his potential so early and followed him for so long, even when he left Liverpool, pride has been still there of what he is a achieving as a player.

When he did leave Liverpool, it left a sour taste because it felt like he just left for money. He has come out and said he wished he'd stayed to play for Klopp and maybe he will get that chance again.

Regarding the move back to Liverpool, I am open to the move as he'd be a good back up player for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.