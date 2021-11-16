Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Manchester City And England Star Raheem Sterling Would Rather A Move Back To Liverpool Over La Liga Giants Barcelona

Author:

Reports suggest that Raheem Sterling preferred move away from Manchester City would be to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool instead of Barcelona, which would be seven years after leaving the Merseyside club. 

After recently bringing in Feran Torres and Jack Grealish, Manchester City have, to some, too many wide attacking options.

Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola

Former Liverpool academy player Raheem Sterling has found himself down Manchester City's pecking order and lacking a regular start in first team.

Barcelona are set to be admirers of the English winger and Manchester City are willing to negotiate with the La Liga side, but Sterling's preference lies with Liverpool.

However, due to having a good relationship, Manchester City are currently only wanting to negotiate a transfer with Barcelona rather than their rivals, Liverpool.

Read More

According to reports on El Nacional England's standout player from Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling, would rather join his former club over than a move across to Spain.

Author Verdict

It's a difficult one with Sterling for me as I have been a huge fan of his since the academy days. He was so good in the youth team, he was my call for the future. 

As I saw his potential so early and followed him for so long, even when he left Liverpool, pride has been still there of what he is a achieving as a player. 

When he did leave Liverpool, it left a sour taste because it felt like he just left for money. He has come out and said he wished he'd stayed to play for Klopp and maybe he will get that chance again. 

Regarding the move back to Liverpool, I am open to the move as he'd be a good back up player for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola
Transfers

Report: Manchester City And England Star Raheem Sterling Would Rather A Move Back To Liverpool Over La Liga Giants Barcelona

51 seconds ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Injury Update: Roberto Firmino To Return Before AFCON

46 minutes ago
Curtis Jones Preston
News

Breaking: Liverpool Provide Injury Update On Curtis Jones

1 hour ago
James Milner
News

Update: Injury Status Becomes Clearer For Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson And James Milner Ahead of Arsenal Clash

3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Breaking News: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane Injury Update

3 hours ago
dani-olmo-jordan-henderson-rb-leipzig-vs-liverpool-2020-21_5vdfsukqyoah15h9vslizufyi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Emerge As Barcelona Competition For 'Next Roberto Firmino'

4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool FC's Long Injury List Including Jordan Henderson Is Giving Jurgen Klopp A Fitness Nightmare Ahead Of Must Win Match Against Arsenal

5 hours ago
Naby Keita
Articles

Revealed: Naby Keita Was Rejected By French Minnows Before Liverpool Move

5 hours ago