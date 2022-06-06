Skip to main content
'Rather Let Him Go For Free Next Year' - Fans React To Bayern Munich's Offer For Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

After Paul Joyce reported Liverpool had turned down Bayern Munich's opening bid for Sadio Mane, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

Sadio Mane Bayern

The Bundesliga team were reported to have bid £21million plus £4million in add-ons for the Senagalese, an offer that was turned down by the hierarchy at Anfield.

Fans were clearly not happy with how low Bayern's offer was and took to Twitter to have their say.

'It’s only obvious that they’ll low ball because there are no other offers as yet. We have to hope that others will come to the party which will force Bayern to rethink their offer. They have to replace Lewandowski.'

'21m rather let him go for free next year!'

'£40m guaranteed should the minimum given his record, age and profile. Any less and let him run down his contract which you’d have to assume Sadio would be ok with given the financial rewards of being a free agent. #LFC'

'That's the bid of a side who already have an agreement with the player. A deal will very likely get done but at 40 mil min. Anything less than that would be unacceptable.'

'What are they smoking at the Allianz Arena?'

