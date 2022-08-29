Skip to main content

RB Leipzig Chief Admits Konrad Laimer 'Conversations' Amid Liverpool Interest

Oliver Mintzlaff has admitted midfielder's situation is not 100% certain.
After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to do a u-turn over the club signing a midfielder on Friday, speculation has been rife as to who the Anfield hierarchy could target before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

The 55-year-old has been dealing with an injury crisis during the early weeks of the new season with the midfield the worst hit area and Thiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all missing currently.

Klopp had remained resolute throughout that players would return and Liverpool would not re-enter the transfer market yet he admitted on Friday that he had misjudged the situation.

German publication Kicker reported on Sunday that Liverpool were looking at a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer who is in the last year of his contract at the Bundesliga club.

They claimed that the 25-year-old could be available for a fee of around £25million and Leipzig chief, Oliver Mintzlaff, has not shut down the speculation.

As reported by Leipziger Volkszeitung, Mintzlaff has said that whilst he assumes the Austrian international will stay, the club are still holding a 'few conversations'.

LFCTR Verdict

A move for Laimer would make sense in many ways with the player's profile perfect for Liverpool under Klopp and a reasonable fee.

Laimer has had injury problems in the past which is probably the one thing that would make Reds fans wary of a move for the Austrian but it's one that could well be possible before the window shuts on Thursday.

