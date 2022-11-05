Skip to main content
Real Madrid Could Beat Liverpool To The Signing Of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

IMAGO / PA Images

Real Madrid Could Beat Liverpool To The Signing Of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Real Madrid are planning on making a move for Liverpool midfield target Moises Caicedo.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A summer in which Liverpool needed to start rebuilding an ageing and injury-prone midfield ended with the Reds making a late desperate loan move for Juventus' Arthur Melo.

Despite majority of the fanbase and several outlets highlighting the clear issues the club has in that area of the pitch, they decided against bringing anyone else in until a few 'expected' injuries came to light. 

Jude Bellingham

Now, 12 matches into the Premier League season, one of which has been underwhelming to see the least, find themselves in a situation where paying over the odds in January could become the only option. 

The Merseyside club has been massively linked with a move to Jude Bellingham, with recent reports claiming they are going 'all in' for the Borussia Dortmund youngster. 

Real Madrid Beat Liverpool Again?

However, Bellingham isn't the only name being mentioned, in fact there are many. One of those is Brighton's Moises Caicedo

Liverpool had been reported to wanting to bring the Ecuadorian as early as this coming January. Unfortunately, they will face Spanish giants Real Madrid once again in a transfer battle.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moises Caicedo

According to the Daily Mail, the La Liga club are planning on making a £68m move for the midfielder. Brighton reportedly wanted £100m in the summer, which put any rumours to bed.

After losing out on Aurlien Tchouameni in the summer to Madrid, will Liverpool once again miss out on another target thanks to team that beat them in the Champions League final also?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

Jurgen Klopp
News

From Manchester City To Leeds United - Liverpool's Premier League Inconsistency Explained

By Justin Foster
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfers

Transfer Price Revealed For Napoli Sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia After Jurgen Klopp Admiration

By Damon Carr
Luis Diaz
News

Injury Update: Liverpool's Luis Diaz In Light Training As Potential Return Date Is Eyed

By Rowan Lee
Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Pushing Hard To Sign Declan Rice This Summer'

By Alex Caddick
Ceri Holland
News

Liverpool Women - Welsh Midfielder Ceri Holland Out For Several Weeks With Groin Injury

By Alex Caddick
Liverpool Women
Quotes

'They Will Define Our Season' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Next Run Of WSL Games

By Rowan Lee
Liverpool Curtis Jones
Quotes

'I’ll Play Anywhere' - Liverpool's Curtis Jones On Being Back In The Team

By Rowan Lee
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw Who Can Liverpool Face - When & Where To Watch

By Justin Foster